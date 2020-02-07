There is a post-credits scene in the new 'Sonic the Hedgehog' movie that people are going to freak out about (SGAMY)
Friday, 14 February 2020 () · *A new movie starring one of gaming's most iconic characters debuts on Valentine's Day. *
· *"Sonic the Hedgehog" is the first-ever movie to star the speedy blue hedgehog, and it's a light, silly adventure that's clearly aimed at kids.*
· *Though the film is for kids, it's chock full of references to the classic video...
"Sonic the Hedgehog" had a pretty disastrous first trailer — so did the filmmakers get it right after revising Sonic's design? For this review, we're looking at the new "Sonic the Hedgehog" film to determine if it was fixed following its initial reveal.