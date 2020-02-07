Netflix's new season of 'Narcos: Mexico' is pacing to be the franchise's most popular entry yet

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Audience demand for Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico" season two was 40% higher than the first season two days ahead of its release, according to Parrot Analytics.

· The new season also outpaced the three seasons of the original "Narcos" in the same time period.

