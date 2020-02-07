Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Netflix's new season of 'Narcos: Mexico' is pacing to be the franchise's most popular entry yet

Netflix's new season of 'Narcos: Mexico' is pacing to be the franchise's most popular entry yet

Business Insider Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Netflix's new season of 'Narcos: Mexico' is pacing to be the franchise's most popular entry yet· Audience demand for Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico" season two was 40% higher than the first season two days ahead of its release, according to Parrot Analytics.
· The new season also outpaced the three seasons of the original "Narcos" in the same time period.
· Parrot Analytics said that "it's very impressive for a series to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: AOL Build VOD - Published < > Embed
News video: The

The "Outlander" Cast Wants A Crossover Episode With Netflix's "Cheer" 01:48

 Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, the leads in the STARZ show, "Outlander," passionately explain why they love the hit Netflix docuseries, "Cheer."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Stranger Things Season 4 - From Russia with Love [Video]Stranger Things Season 4 - From Russia with Love

Check out the official "From Russia with Love" teaser for the Netflix series Stranger Things Season 4 starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:50Published

Season Pass 04/23/17 [Video]Season Pass 04/23/17

It's the final week of games that Mayer Field will see for the year. Well, as far as the regular season is concerned. Angelo St. softball has earned itself at least a share of the conference title for..

Credit: KLSTPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

Diego Luna & 'Narcos: Mexico' Cast Celebrate Season 2 Premiere - Watch Teaser Trailer!

Diego Luna keeps it cool and casual as he steps out for the special screening of his series Narcos: Mexico season two presented by Netflix at Netflix Offices on...
Just Jared

What's on TV this week: 'Dreams,' 'To All the Boys' and 'Narcos: Mexico'

This week Netflix has a couple of sequels, with season two of Narcos: Mexico taking us decades into the past, and a follow up to last year's hit romcom, To All...
engadget


Tweets about this

denii_92

Denise Ponce RT @JustwinJay_: NARCOS: MEXICO JUST DROPPED A SEASON 2 ON NETFLIX AND YOU OUT HERE WORRIED BOUT A VALENTINE? Nah, couldn’t be me. 3 minutes ago

rapeka

raiko karvonen RT @businessinsider: Netflix's new season of 'Narcos: Mexico' is pacing to be the franchise's most popular entry yet https://t.co/GpyCZrnNr1 5 minutes ago

lui75zepeda

Luis Zepeda RT @jvigil76: The calendar says valentines day. My calendar says Narcos Mexico season 2 on Netflix @NarcosNetflix #Netflix 13 minutes ago

CarlosBattenS

Carlos Batten RT @UPROXX: .@NarcosNetflix is back and as intense as ever REVIEW: https://t.co/Ez5Qjfe0SY 19 minutes ago

youngsavaaaaage

suge boi i’ve never been so hyped for a netflix series, narcos mexico season 2🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 20 minutes ago

Jevaughn849

Vaughn♨️ Hell yeah Season 2 of Narcos Mexico on Netflix 😭🙌🏾 21 minutes ago

dboyflow

D’Captain Season 2 of Narcos: Mexico is on Netflix...see ya tomorrow ✌🏽 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.