9to5Mac Happy Hour 264: Swift Playgrounds on Mac, state of Catalyst, 5G iPhone rumors

9to5Mac Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Apple Swift Playgrounds iPad app comes to the Mac, we talk about the ongoing state of Mac Catalyst apps, cheap iPhone and 5G iPhone rumors, and more.

9to5Mac Happy Hour is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn or through our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. New episodes are released every Friday.

**Sponsored by TextExpander: *Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!*https://9to5mac.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/6/2020/02/9to5Mac-Happy-Hour-02-14-2020.mp3

The post 9to5Mac Happy Hour 264: Swift Playgrounds on Mac, state of Catalyst, 5G iPhone rumors appeared first on 9to5Mac.
Apple brings code-teaching app Swift Playgrounds to the Mac

Swift Playgrounds, Apple's teach-kids*-how-to-code-app for the iPad, is now available to use on your Mac desktop. The title, which enables you to learn the...
