Microsoft will reportedly reveal a long-overdue new version of its popular Surface Book laptop in the spring

Business Insider Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Microsoft will reportedly reveal a long-overdue new version of its popular Surface Book laptop in the spring· Microsoft will reportedly reveal its new Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 during an event in the spring.
· Microsoft's Surface Book series have been well reviewed and popular. Fans were disappointed that a new model wasn't announced at Microsoft's most recent event in October 2019.
· The Surface Book 3 is expected to be a...
