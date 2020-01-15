Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Order 24 roses w/ 2-hr. delivery for $20 at Amazon (Select accounts, Reg. $30)

Order 24 roses w/ 2-hr. delivery for $20 at Amazon (Select accounts, Reg. $30)

9to5Toys Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
If you’ve left it to the very last second here, we have a great Valentine’s Day flowers deal for you. Whole Foods via Amazon is offering Prime members a 24-Stem Bunch of Roses (Colors May Vary) for *$19.99*. You can score free 2-hour shipping in $35 Whole Foods orders or you can just drop $5 down during checkout and pick a delivery time for today. Regularly $30, this is $10 or 33% in savings and a real-life saver if you have left it this long. While this particular deal will only be available for select accounts or those in select area codes, just hope yours is included and save the day while you still can. They also “support healthy ecosystems and thriving farmworker communities.” Ratings are mildly split here, but Whole Foods is attached to the order and considering how much of a pinch you’re in, it’s worth a go. more…

The post Order 24 roses w/ 2-hr. delivery for $20 at Amazon (Select accounts, Reg. $30) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Amazon Lifts Ban on FedEx Ground Delivery for Third-Party Sellers [Video]Amazon Lifts Ban on FedEx Ground Delivery for Third-Party Sellers

Third-party sellers on Amazon can now use FedEx Ground shipping for Prime order deliveries again. Right before the holidays the company banned sellers from using the delivery service over performance..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:15Published


Tweets about this

TURN2MICHAEL

MICHAEL T RT @NicolaJayne154: I’m not one for Valentine’s Day it’s all bollocks but I got these flowers sent to my work today. My colleague said it’… 49 minutes ago

Skyline_Lanes

Skyline Social & Games Roses are red. Pizza sauce is too. I ordered a large. And none of it's for you. 🌹🍕❤️ If you're staying in tonight,… https://t.co/J775pAJEFY 1 hour ago

NicolaJayne154

Nicola I’m not one for Valentine’s Day it’s all bollocks but I got these flowers sent to my work today. My colleague said… https://t.co/RXN632hFWO 2 hours ago

moorehn

Heidi N. Moore RT @KatiSipp: @moorehn also, the guy who came in the day before Valentine’s Day to order a dozen dead roses for delivery to his ex. 2 hours ago

KatiSipp

Kati Sipp ☔️ @moorehn also, the guy who came in the day before Valentine’s Day to order a dozen dead roses for delivery to his ex. 2 hours ago

WholeFoods

Whole Foods Market @alianasofiagl Thanks for letting us know about your Prime Now order, Aliana - we're sorry to hear about your deliv… https://t.co/a65UuPDfQk 5 hours ago

theeniebeanie

Theenie, Romancer of Evil @snarky_trash Aw beans, I hope my order of poisoned stemmed roses didn't accidentally off the delivery guy instead… https://t.co/XISWCG42vV 5 hours ago

JS_NC_PA

JustJ @ftdflowers 1st your CS Rep ruins my hubby’s VDay surprise by calling & telling ME that they can’t fill the order;… https://t.co/NUrCDJgkUV 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.