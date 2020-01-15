Order 24 roses w/ 2-hr. delivery for $20 at Amazon (Select accounts, Reg. $30)
Friday, 14 February 2020 () If you’ve left it to the very last second here, we have a great Valentine’s Day flowers deal for you. Whole Foods via Amazon is offering Prime members a 24-Stem Bunch of Roses (Colors May Vary) for *$19.99*. You can score free 2-hour shipping in $35 Whole Foods orders or you can just drop $5 down during checkout and pick a delivery time for today. Regularly $30, this is $10 or 33% in savings and a real-life saver if you have left it this long. While this particular deal will only be available for select accounts or those in select area codes, just hope yours is included and save the day while you still can. They also “support healthy ecosystems and thriving farmworker communities.” Ratings are mildly split here, but Whole Foods is attached to the order and considering how much of a pinch you’re in, it’s worth a go. more…
