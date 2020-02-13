Are you going to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip? [Poll]

Global  

9to5Google Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Samsung’s second foldable hits the market today, and the new device gives us a lot to be excited about. So, are you going to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip?

Credit: Gizmodo - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung's Folding Phone Is the Cheapest One Yet, and the Least Flimsy | Gizmodo

Samsung's Folding Phone Is the Cheapest One Yet, and the Least Flimsy | Gizmodo 02:23

 Samsung believes deeply in the future of foldable phones, but its first attempt, last year’s Galaxy Fold, was a complete shitshow. Devices provided to reviewers ahead of launch were plagued with problems: debris that caught in the hinge, a plastic overlay that turned out to be part of the screen...

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On [Video]Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the headlining act at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, emphasizing design, form, and function over flashy specs.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:52Published

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better? [Video]Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better?

Samsung is back with its follow-up to the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds+. Can the AirPods Pro top this challenger? With 11 hours of battery life, extremely comfortable fit, and IPX2 sweat-proofing, plus..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 09:41Published


Save up to $250 on Samsung’s Galaxy S10e Android smartphone starting at $500

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S10e 128GB Android Smartphone for *$549.99 shipped*. You’ll also find the same sale price available...
9to5Toys Also reported by •9to5GoogleMacRumours.comBusiness InsiderFossbytesMashableThe Verge

Samsung discounted every Galaxy S10 phone by $150 — here's how much each one costs now

Samsung discounted every Galaxy S10 phone by $150 — here's how much each one costs now  · The Samsung Galaxy S10 phone lineup from 2019 is now a year old, now replaced by the S20 series — of course, this means a permanent price cut. · You...
Business Insider Also reported by •Fossbytes

MayuraAmarkant

Mayura Amarkant RT @rishidarda: Just laid my hands on Galaxy Fold & saw Z Flip. Simply WOW! It's going to change the way users have handled phones so far.… 46 minutes ago

MikeyTechReview

Michael Thomas Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is Quickly Selling out of the At&t and Unlocked versions on Samsung Website Samsung has state… https://t.co/ajlduGbYaC 47 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Are you going to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip? [Poll] https://t.co/Ogt2QU2CUo https://t.co/4Z7cupneHj 3 hours ago

Anthonybuenojr

Anthony bueno diaz RT @jrj2tech: Are you going to get a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip? #samsunggalaxyzflip 3 hours ago

jrj2tech

John Are you going to get a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip? #samsunggalaxyzflip 3 hours ago

fedmelons

Federico Meloni RT @9to5Google: Are you going to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip? [Poll] https://t.co/9ZhIMjMwww by @nexusben https://t.co/fHE3vjyfXK 3 hours ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Are you going to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip? [Poll] https://t.co/9ZhIMjMwww by @nexusben https://t.co/fHE3vjyfXK 3 hours ago

hunsookim1

christopher kim I am beginning to wonder if samsung really did release android 10 to galaxy s9 phones. If they did where is it? How… https://t.co/mnPauUZiic 3 hours ago

