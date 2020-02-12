Military Drone AI Based on Gamers Is How We Get to ‘Metal Gear’ Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

I’ve got a range of opinions on the video game violence debate. No, games don’t people more violent. No, they shouldn’t be banned. Yes, kids shouldn’t play games for adults. Yes, it’s perfectly […]



The post Military Drone AI Based on Gamers Is How We Get to ‘Metal Gear’ appeared first on Geek.com. I’ve got a range of opinions on the video game violence debate. No, games don’t people more violent. No, they shouldn’t be banned. Yes, kids shouldn’t play games for adults. Yes, it’s perfectly […]The post Military Drone AI Based on Gamers Is How We Get to ‘Metal Gear’ appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Gamers will teach AI how to control military drone swarms Gamers could soon be guiding military robots after researchers won a grant to investigate what they can teach an AI about controlling swarms of drones....

The Next Web 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this