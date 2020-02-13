Comment: Google Stadia could be the casual player’s answer to high PlayStation 5 costs

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The launch of Google Stadia was handled poorly. Well, who am I kidding, it was basically a dumpster fire of missing features and miscommunication. However, the tech behind Stadia is still solid, and it offers a lot of promise for the future. With reports of the PlayStation 5 price being significantly higher, I think Stadia might be a perfect answer to that huge console investment.



