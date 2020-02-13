Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Comment: Google Stadia could be the casual player’s answer to high PlayStation 5 costs

Comment: Google Stadia could be the casual player’s answer to high PlayStation 5 costs

9to5Google Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
The launch of Google Stadia was handled poorly. Well, who am I kidding, it was basically a dumpster fire of missing features and miscommunication. However, the tech behind Stadia is still solid, and it offers a lot of promise for the future. With reports of the PlayStation 5 price being significantly higher, I think Stadia might be a perfect answer to that huge console investment.

more…

The post Comment: Google Stadia could be the casual player’s answer to high PlayStation 5 costs appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Google Stadia finally launches on phones that aren’t Pixels

Google Stadia finally launches on phones that aren’t PixelsGoogle today revealed that, at long last, its Stadia gaming service would be expanding to phones outside its Pixel line. Indeed, Stadia will be available on a...
The Next Web

Stadia games: NBA 2K20 and Borderlands 3 get steep discounts for Stadia Pro members

Beyond the monthly free games and access to 4K 60FPS streaming, Stadia Pro offers its members exclusive discounts on games. Starting today, the Google Stadia...
9to5Google


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.