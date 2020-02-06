Save 20% on Casper 11-inch Sleep Essential Mattresses starting at $316, more

Global  

9to5Toys Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Casper 11-inch Sleep Essential Mattresses with deals priced from* $316 shipped* for the twin style. Usually selling for $395, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and returns the price to match the Amazon all-time low set only once before back on Black Friday. Comprised of three layers of premium foam, Casper’s 11-inch Essential mattress is said to offer support, breathability, and bounce. As someone who’s been sleeping on one for well over a year now, I can easily back those claims. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 520 customers. Hit the jump for additional Casper discounts.

