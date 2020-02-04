HyperX Cloud Mix gaming headphones are wired + Bluetooth for $130 (Reg. $200)

Global  

9to5Toys Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Mix Wired and Bluetooth Gaming Headset for *$129.99* *shipped*. Regularly $200, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. If you’re looking for a great all-around headset, this is it. It’ll function as a wired gaming headset, Bluetooth music headphones, and even more. HyperX is one of the best names in the business when it comes to gaming headsets, and this one is no joke. The detachable microphone helps it keep a low profile when being stored or transported, and the handy carrying case ensures that everything is always together while you’re on-the-go. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

