Motorola Solutions wins $764.6 million verdict in trade secrets case

Reuters Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Motorola Solutions Inc said on Friday it had won a $764.6 million jury verdict in a trade secret theft and copyright infringement case against Chinese rival Hytera Communications Corp .
Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, dealing with North Korea

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday added trade secret theft charges to their bank fraud case against Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies Co, further...
Reuters Also reported by •Newsmax

Motorola wins $764.6 million in damages against Hytera Communications

Motorola Solutions Inc said on Friday it has won a trade secret theft and copyright infringement case against Chinese rival Hytera Communications Corp and has...
Reuters India

