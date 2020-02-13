Motorola Solutions wins $764.6 million verdict in trade secrets case

Motorola Solutions Inc said on Friday it had won a $764.6 million jury verdict in a trade secret theft and copyright infringement case against Chinese rival Hytera Communications Corp .



