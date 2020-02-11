Global  

Rocket Lab will launch a satellite to the Moon for NASA to prepare for the Lunar Gateway

TechCrunch Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Launch startup Rocket Lab has been awarded a contract to launch a CubeSat on behalf of NASA for the agency’s CAPSTONE experiment, with the ultimate aim of putting the CAPSTONE CubeSat into cislunar (in the region in between Earth and the Moon) orbit – the same orbit that NASA will eventually use for its Gateway […]
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
News video: Go Inside NASA Ames High-Speed Wind Tunnel

Go Inside NASA Ames High-Speed Wind Tunnel 02:36

 Researchers in Silicon Valley could help get astronauts back on the moon by 2024. Kiet Do got a rare behind-the-scenes look at the tests to make sure the rocket is safe.

