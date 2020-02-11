The Style Series: Stylist and costumer Alexander Allen has worked with celebrities from Madonna to Denzel Washington — and now, he's teamed with Amazon for its latest Prime Wardrobe service

Friday, 14 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· Alexander Allen is a fashion stylist and costume designer who has now signed on to work as a stylist with Amazon's new Prime Wardrobe service.

· Allen says that, over the course of his past 20 years in the industry, he's dressed everyone from Shakira to Beyoncé, worked on Madonna's tour, styled artist Takashi Murakami, and... · Alexander Allen is a fashion stylist and costume designer who has now signed on to work as a stylist with Amazon's new Prime Wardrobe service.· Allen says that, over the course of his past 20 years in the industry, he's dressed everyone from Shakira to Beyoncé, worked on Madonna's tour, styled artist Takashi Murakami, and 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published What is Amazon Pantry And How Does It Work? 00:32 Don't know what Amazon Pantry is?....it's Amazon's delivery service for groceries and other household items. According to Business insider, anyone can sign up for Amazon Pantry even if you're not an Amazon Prime member. Amazon Pantry, however, is only available to users in select regions. To see if...