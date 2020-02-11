5 reasons to buy the older Galaxy S10 instead of Samsung's brand-new Galaxy S20
Saturday, 15 February 2020 () · Samsung's Galaxy S10 is still a worthwhile option for those who want a new phone but are looking to spend less than $1,000.
· The Galaxy S10, despite being a year old, still has a great camera and many of the same features as the Galaxy S20, like an in-screen fingerprint sensor, a sharp ultra-wide-angle camera, and a crisp...
Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled a foldable smartphone shaped like a large makeup compact, its second try at a novel technology that the South Korean cell phone maker hopes will set it apart from rivals Apple and Huawei. Freddie Joyner has more.
At its Unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung today introduced its Galaxy S20 5G lineup, featuring the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra smartphones with 5G... MacRumours.com Also reported by •The Verge •engadget •Business Insider