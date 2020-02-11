Global  

Oklahoma mom credits Apple Watch with detecting SVT heart rhythm in her 13 year-old son

9to5Mac Saturday, 15 February 2020
An Oklahoma mom is crediting the Apple Watch with alerting her to her middle school aged son’s abnormally high heart rate. 13-year-old Skylar Joslin was sitting in class when his Apple Watch detected a heart of 190 beats-per-minute.

