Amazon has Timbuk2’s Parkside 16-inch MacBook Pro Backpack for $46 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the Timbuk2 Parkside Laptop Backpack for *$46.10 shipped*. That’s well over 20% off the typical rate there and the best price we can find right now. This black and red backpack sports three interior pockets and four on the outside, providing a total of seven compartments. It’s ready to haul a 16-inch MacBook Pro, making a great option for the entire lineup of Apple notebooks and many others. A slim form-factor makes it a great choice for toting as a personal item during flights. Rated 4.5/5 stars. more…



