Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics mattress products from $50

9to5Toys Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics mattress products from $50Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of its in-house mattress products. You’ll find prices starting at around *$50 shipped* with mattresses, pillows, and foundations on sale. Our top pick is the company’s 12-inch Queen Cooling Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress for *$23**2.87*, which is down from its regular rate of $319. This marks a 27% discount and is a match for the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. My wife and I just recently switched from a traditional mattress to a memory foam one and the difference is stunning. It’s easier to sleep on and we wake up feeling far more refreshed. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

The post Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics mattress products from $50 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
