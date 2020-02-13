Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Here are a few great Presidents’ Day deals

Here are a few great Presidents’ Day deals

The Verge Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Here are a few great Presidents’ Day dealsPhoto by Avery White for The Verge

Presidents’ Day is a US holiday that takes place on Monday, February 17th, this year. And like most US holidays, it has been co-opted by retailers as a shopping holiday. We’ve been tallying up the best deals on a variety of tech products in the lead-up to Presidents’ Day; you’ll find them below. Most will last through the holiday, and in some cases, will extend past Monday.

Compared to the lead-up to the Super Bowl in late January, there isn’t an abundance of deals happening on 4K HDR TVs. Also, there aren’t many price cuts on smart speakers or streaming devices. Still, I think the deals below make up for their absence.

*Let’s start with headphones*

The best headphone deals over Presidents’ Day weekend range from truly wireless earphones...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Presidents Day deals!

Presidents Day deals! 00:37

 Check out these awesome Presidents Day deals!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mum enforces 'cleaning contract' for her children [Video]Mum enforces 'cleaning contract' for her children

Meet the mum who became so fed-up with her messy teens she forced them to sign a 'cleaning contract' - and fines them £5 for every rule broken. Frustrated Katrina Neathey, 36, fines her kids for..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Meet Britain's grumpiest and most eccentric pub landlord [Video]Meet Britain's grumpiest and most eccentric pub landlord

Meet Britain's grumpiest and most eccentric pub landlord who offers no welcome or WiFi, makes all customers including Prince Harry serve themselves and has a cat - called HITLER.   Steve..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

25 practical Presidents Day deals on chargers, cables, and battery packs

While most Presidents Day sales center around mattresses and home goods, we're not always in the market for those things. You know what we are all always in the...
Mashable

Here are some of the best deals from the Dell Presidents Day sale

*TL;DR:* Take the chance to save as much as 40% or even more during the Dell Presidents Day sale. Every day brings new doorbuster deals on Dell laptops,...
Mashable


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.