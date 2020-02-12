9to5Toys Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Apple + Presidents' Day Sales, iPad Pro $199 off, CarPlay Receiver $250, more https://t.co/hH0yCt8ayM by @pcamp96 54 minutes ago Mohamed SHEIKH SALOO RT @9to5toys: 9to5Toys Last Call: Satechi Apple accessories up to 20% off, Mac mini from $699, more https://t.co/FgiDOXpWWv https://t.co/st… 4 hours ago twood3 RT @9to5mac: 9to5Toys Last Call: Mac mini from $699, Satechi Apple accessories up to 20% off, more https://t.co/YxEmvQRQ4E https://t.co/HuH… 16 hours ago 9to5Toys 9to5Toys Last Call: Satechi Apple accessories up to 20% off, Mac mini from $699, more https://t.co/FgiDOXpWWv https://t.co/stndzi3iqL 16 hours ago 9to5Mac.com 9to5Toys Last Call: Mac mini from $699, Satechi Apple accessories up to 20% off, more https://t.co/YxEmvQRQ4E https://t.co/HuHNpYWQWR 16 hours ago swh71 Top story: Best Buy Presidents' Day Sale: Deals on Apple, Google, more - 9to5Toys https://t.co/DAKRdL8mCL, see more https://t.co/cqW3W2OGQl 21 hours ago Jonerey Bourne RT @9to5toys: Best Buy Presidents' Day Sale discounts Apple, Google, TVs, smart home, more https://t.co/Jn3HazQPqW by @trevorjd14 1 day ago Trevor Daugherty Save big during the Best Buy Presidents’ Day sale on Apple, Google, TVs, and more https://t.co/JPDgTCIeD2 1 day ago