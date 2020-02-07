Saturday, 15 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





more…



The post This week’s top stories: new Google Maps, OnePlus Assistant Ambient, Samsung kernel issues, more appeared first on 9to5Google. *In this week’s top stories :* Google Maps rolls out a new design on Android and iOS, OnePlus phones set to pick up Google Assistant Ambient Mode, “Ultra Low Power mode” teased for Google Pixel phones, and more.more…The post This week’s top stories: new Google Maps, OnePlus Assistant Ambient, Samsung kernel issues, more appeared first on 9to5Google. 👓 View full article

