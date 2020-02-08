Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > News24.com | Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results

News24.com | Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results

News24 Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, February 15 draw:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Lotto results for Saturday, February 8: National Lottery winning numbers from the latest draw

Lotto results for Saturday, February 8: National Lottery winning numbers from the latest drawThe winning numbers for the Lotto draw and Thunderball - the Lotto jackpot is £3.8m tonight
Wales Online

News24.com | Wednesday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, February 12 draw.
News24


Tweets about this

DJMAOSH3

DJ MA-OSH🇿🇦 RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers fr… 5 minutes ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results: Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus number… https://t.co/yspBXlhe8b 6 minutes ago

News24

News24 https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results https://t.co/xN4gIEZ1Hm 9 minutes ago

Hendrik05989397

Hendry Botha https://t.co/ay2x40QaxE | R350k in the bag for one Daily Lotto player One Daily Lotto player is laughing all to the… https://t.co/Ja916S408q 6 days ago

Hendrik05989397

Hendry Botha https://t.co/ay2x40QaxE | Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers… https://t.co/fdLzl0mKuv 6 days ago

DJMAOSH3

DJ MA-OSH🇿🇦 RT @SABreakingNews: https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | R350k in the bag for one Daily Lotto player: One Daily Lotto player is laughing all to the wa… 1 week ago

SABreakingNews

SA Breaking News https://t.co/9pa0sT9eGz | R350k in the bag for one Daily Lotto player: One Daily Lotto player is laughing all to th… https://t.co/4RsmyjIvhV 1 week ago

News24

News24 https://t.co/By0KBr5HQV | Saturday's Lotto and Lotto Plus results https://t.co/vY9KPNSs71 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.