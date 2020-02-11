Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Pangolin facing greater threat of extinction during coronavirus outbreak

Pangolin facing greater threat of extinction during coronavirus outbreak

CBS News Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
The pangolin has spent most of its existence in obscurity, but after a group of Chinese scientists recently labeled the mammal as a potential transmitter of the novel coronavirus, they are facing a threat of extinction. Tom Hanson reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO: Coronavirus A Greater Threat Than ISIS [Video]WHO: Coronavirus A Greater Threat Than ISIS

China's senior medical adviser said Tuesday that coronavirus outbreak in China may be over by April. However, Reuters reports deaths due to the virus in China have already surpassed 1,000. At the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

techjunkiejh

Tech Junkie #Pangolin facing greater threat of extinction during #coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/q2Tg6GBEr6 #CoronaVtj https://t.co/yB2clyvQRL 4 days ago

sofiamartinezhe

Sofía Martínez H. RT @XposeTrophyHunt: Fear is now that Pangolins maybe killed simply because people will be afraid of them 😕😕 @Protect_Wldlife @PeterEgan6… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.