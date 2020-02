HQ Trivia's ex-host says the company shut down because of a 'lethal cocktail of incompetence, arrogance, short-sightedness & sociopathic delusion' Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· The beloved ex-host of HQ Trivia tweeted Saturday that the company was shut down due to "incompetence, arrogance, short-sightedness & sociopathic delusion."

· He also accused the company of leaving its staff "in the lurch after being gaslit and lied to."

· HQ did not immediately respond to Insider's request for... · The beloved ex-host of HQ Trivia tweeted Saturday that the company was shut down due to "incompetence, arrogance, short-sightedness & sociopathic delusion."· He also accused the company of leaving its staff "in the lurch after being gaslit and lied to."· HQ did not immediately respond to Insider's request for 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this UnbFacts HQ Trivia’s ex-host says the company shut down because of a ‘lethal cocktail of incompetence, arrogance, short-sigh… https://t.co/DatexD0tBx 23 minutes ago NEWS FOR FOREX HQ Trivia’s ex-host says the company shut down because of a ‘lethal cocktail of incompetence, arrogance, short-sigh… https://t.co/GiFb7Ull8T 27 minutes ago