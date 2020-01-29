Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A new VC firm doesn't give startups any funding because capital is 'commoditized.' Here's why Sweat Equity's founder says his work-for-equity model is a better deal for startups.

A new VC firm doesn't give startups any funding because capital is 'commoditized.' Here's why Sweat Equity's founder says his work-for-equity model is a better deal for startups.

Business Insider Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A new VC firm doesn't give startups any funding because capital is 'commoditized.' Here's why Sweat Equity's founder says his work-for-equity model is a better deal for startups.· Dan Portillo founded Sweat Equity Ventures, a VC firm that works with founders in exchange for company equity instead of writing funding checks, with $30 million in backing from LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman.
· Portillo previously worked at Greylock with Hoffman and had helped scale internet giant Mozilla prior to getting...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How to manage your money [Video]How to manage your money

It’s a new year and the start of a fresh chapter. It is also the time we make resolutions to bring changes into our lives. So what’s on your list? Are you thinking about buying that dream car or..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 09:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What’s venture capital and why does it matter for startups?

The term ‘venture capital‘ is often thrown about in the tech startup world, but do you know what it means and how it works? Could you explain it to people...
The Next Web Also reported by •TechCrunch

Fiserv deal to sell 60% of investment services unit tops three-quarters of $1B, Pitchbook reports

Financial services technology company Fiserv Inc. has finalized its deal to sell 60% of its investment services business to investors with private equity firm...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

_Home__Business

Home Business RT @Money__Makers_: A new VC firm doesn't give startups any funding because capital is 'commoditized.' Here's why Sweat Equity's founder sa… 4 hours ago

VentureCapitalN

Venture Capital News RT @StartUp_Invest: A new VC firm doesn't give startups any funding because capital is 'commoditized.' Here's why Sweat Equity's founder sa… 20 hours ago

presslives

بريس لايف presslive A new VC firm doesn’t give startups any funding because capital is ‘commoditized.’ Here’s why Sweat Equity’s founde… https://t.co/thPgoJ8yVc 23 hours ago

afdozie

Aishetu Fatima Dozie I think this is awesome! A new VC firm doesn't give startups any funding because capital is 'commoditized.' Here's… https://t.co/nlPuaCp0kN 1 day ago

statuptechindia

indianstartuptech A new VC firm doesn't give startups any funding because capital is 'commoditized.' Here's why Sweat Equity's founde… https://t.co/T0SXpG0juT 1 day ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer A new VC firm doesn't give startups any funding because capital is 'commoditized.' Here's why Sweat Equity's founde… https://t.co/bshS0qzbNh 1 day ago

ebugoye

Manu Bugoye A new VC firm doesn't give startups any funding because capital is 'commoditized.' Here's why Sweat Equity's founde… https://t.co/JnHl27ayRD 1 day ago

StartUp_Invest

StartUp Investors A new VC firm doesn't give startups any funding because capital is 'commoditized.' Here's why Sweat Equity's founde… https://t.co/KZVay7m0YN 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.