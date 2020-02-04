Global  

Instagram CEO explains why the company hasn’t developed an iPad app yet

9to5Mac Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
It’s 2020 and Instagram still doesn’t have an iPad app — despite its barrage of other feature additions and expansions. Now, in a response to a user question this weekend, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has explained why the company has yet to roll out an app for the iPad.

The post Instagram CEO explains why the company hasn’t developed an iPad app yet appeared first on 9to5Mac.
