Facebook canceled an annual San Francisco conference because of coronavirus concerns

Business Insider Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
Facebook canceled an annual San Francisco conference because of coronavirus concerns· Facebook is canceling an annual marketing conference held in San Francisco out of coronavirus concerns.
· The cancellation comes as the virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has infected more than 60,000 people, with 15 confirmed cases in the US.
· Facebook's canceled Global Marketing Summit also follows Barcelona's...
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Tech Conferences Canceled in San Francisco Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Tech Conferences Canceled in San Francisco Due to Coronavirus Concerns 02:21

 Facebook announced Friday it was canceling an annual marketing conference over concerns about the coronavirus. Organizers anticipated that the gathering would bring 5,000 attendees to the city. Don Ford reports. (2-14-20)

Coronavirus fears kill Facebook summit at San Francisco's Moscone Center

Facebook Inc. said Friday that it will nix a San Francisco event it had planned in March due to possible health issues from the fast-spreading coronavirus....
bizjournals Also reported by •Reuters

Verizon withdraws from RSA conference on coronavirus concerns

Verizon Communications Inc has pulled out of the RSA cyber security conference due to coronavirus-related concerns, the organizer said...
Reuters


