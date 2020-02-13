'Sonic the Hedgehog' has the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game movie with $57 million
Sunday, 16 February 2020 () · Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog" won the domestic box office with an estimated $57 million ($68 million over by Monday).
· The movie performed higher than the studio's projection of $40 million.
· $57 million is the biggest opening ever for a video game movie, besting the $54.3 million opening by "Pokémon Detective...
