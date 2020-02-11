A senior adviser for Pete Buttigieg was accused of running a fake Nigerian supporter account

Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

· Lis Smith, a senior communications adviser for Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, was accused of running a fake account that appeared to be a Nigerian Buttigieg supporter.

· Screenshots of the account surfaced on Sunday that included a tweet that identified the author as Smith and matched the language of a letter the... · Lis Smith, a senior communications adviser for Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, was accused of running a fake account that appeared to be a Nigerian Buttigieg supporter.· Screenshots of the account surfaced on Sunday that included a tweet that identified the author as Smith and matched the language of a letter the 👓 View full article

