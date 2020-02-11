Global  

A senior adviser for Pete Buttigieg was accused of running a fake Nigerian supporter account

Business Insider Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
A senior adviser for Pete Buttigieg was accused of running a fake Nigerian supporter account· Lis Smith, a senior communications adviser for Pete Buttigieg's presidential campaign, was accused of running a fake account that appeared to be a Nigerian Buttigieg supporter. 
· Screenshots of the account surfaced on Sunday that included a tweet that identified the author as Smith and matched the language of a letter the...
Pete Buttigieg Says His Message Will Win Over Texas Democrats

Pete Buttigieg Says His Message Will Win Over Texas Democrats 02:58

 After coming in a close second in New Hampshire and winning in Iowa, Pete Buttigieg said his message will win over Democrats in Texas, a state with far more Latinos and African-Americans.

