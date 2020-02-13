Global  

'Sonic the Hedgehog' breaks record for a video game movie debut

engadget Sunday, 16 February 2020
The Sonic the Hedgehog movie has come a long, long way from that horrifying initial trailer. Paramount's adaptation just broke the record for a video game movie's three-day opening in the US, pulling in $57 million compared to Detective Pikachu's $5...
 "Sonic the Hedgehog" had a pretty disastrous first trailer — so did the filmmakers get it right after revising Sonic's design? For this review, we're looking at the new "Sonic the Hedgehog" film to determine if it was fixed following its initial reveal.

The last time Dave tried to analyze the Sonic Movie for Easter Eggs, something that has never happened with WatchMojo happened ... the list broke. Now that the movie is out in full, can he get through..

When fans saw the original “Sonic The Hedgehog” trailer, they weren’t exactly loving the look of the main character. Well, the studio heard, listened and re-designed the video game hero for the..

Sonic the Hedgehog is a record-breaking smash hit! The Paramount film brought in $57 million over its three-day North American opening at the box office, setting...
'Sonic the Hedgehog' has the biggest opening weekend ever for a video game movie with $57 million· Paramount's "Sonic the Hedgehog" won the domestic box office with an estimated $57 million ($68 million over by Monday). · The movie performed higher than...
