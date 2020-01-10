Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > UK to invest $1.6 billion in weather and climate supercomputer

UK to invest $1.6 billion in weather and climate supercomputer

Reuters India Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The British government will invest 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in what it says is the world's most powerful supercomputer to provide more accurate weather and climate forecasts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Weather and climate disasters cost U.S. $45 billion [Video]Weather and climate disasters cost U.S. $45 billion

Weather and climate disasters cost U.S. $45 billion

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO UK to invest $1.6 billion in weather and climate supercomputer https://t.co/IC5hB4wZWd https://t.co/HLrLtq4MTm 2 hours ago

Sollencia

Sollencia UK to invest $1.6 billion in weather and climate supercomputer - Reuters https://t.co/sSOzhoHOX0 2 hours ago

MarinaI16281940

Η Μαρίνα Ισμαήλ RT @trtworld: UK will invest $1.6 billion in what it says is the world's most powerful supercomputer to provide more accurate weather and c… 2 hours ago

MiddleEastTon

Middle-East & Pakistan Times of News UK to invest $1.6 billion in weather and climate supercomputer https://t.co/xwfvNXAyVI 2 hours ago

trtworld

TRT World UK will invest $1.6 billion in what it says is the world's most powerful supercomputer to provide more accurate wea… https://t.co/UvrA2rmbmL 3 hours ago

DunyaNews

Dunya News UK to invest $1.6 billion in weather and climate supercomputer https://t.co/gAtbe7Irhi https://t.co/aHUiZ14yTI 3 hours ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol The British government will invest 1.2 billion pounds in what it says is the world's most powerful supercomputer to… https://t.co/a922USIcOH 5 hours ago

EBasketonline

Gift Online I've just posted a new blog: UK to invest $1.6 billion in weather and climate supercomputer https://t.co/jIcuhAL81z 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.