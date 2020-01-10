Global  

Samsung May Have Lied About Ultra Thin 'Glass' In Galaxy Z Flip

Fossbytes Monday, 17 February 2020
Folding phones might be the tech of the future, but at present, they come with a lot of issues. The inescapable crease is one, but also the entire plastic screen. Glass displays have become the norm in smartphones, for the right reasons, since plastic is susceptible to easy scratches. Folding phones, unfortunately, can’t have a […]

The post Samsung May Have Lied About Ultra Thin ‘Glass’ In Galaxy Z Flip appeared first on Fossbytes.
