'Rainbow Six Siege' will be ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

engadget Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Rainbow Six Siege will be available to play on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles as soon as they launch, Ubisoft game director Leroy Athanassof told Windows Central. On top of that, cross-generation multiplay will be supported, meaning nex...
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Every Confirmed Game Coming to the Xbox Series X

Every Confirmed Game Coming to the Xbox Series X 08:20

 Are you ready for the titles that will make or break this next-gen console? For this list, we’re looking at the video games that have been confirmed for the Xbox Series X.

