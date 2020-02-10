Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Mark Zuckerberg says good regulation will damage Facebook's business but he wants it anyway

Mark Zuckerberg says good regulation will damage Facebook's business but he wants it anyway

Business Insider Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg says good regulation will damage Facebook's business but he wants it anyway· Mark Zuckerberg has admitted "good regulation will hurt Facebook's business in the near term."
· The Facebook CEO made the remark in a Financial Times op-ed published Sunday, during which he discussed the regulation of social media platforms like Facebook and what this regulation should look like.
· Zuckerberg added that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Treat Facebook like something between a newspaper and telco: Zuckerberg

Treat Facebook like something between a newspaper and telco: Zuckerberg 01:12

 Online content should be regulated with a system somewhere between a newspaper and a tecom company, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Saturday. Fred Katayama reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Shoe business founded in 1920 by twins now run by their twin grandsons [Video]Shoe business founded in 1920 by twins now run by their twin grandsons

A family-run shoe business started by twin brothers a century ago has celebrated 100 years of trading -  with their identical twin grandsons now at the helm.DB Shoes was founded by Jack and Bill..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published

Elon Musk Tweets #DeleteFacebook [Video]Elon Musk Tweets #DeleteFacebook

Elon Musk Tweets #DeleteFacebook The Tesla founder has been a critic of the social media platform in recent years. Elon Musk, via Twitter Musk's post was in response to a Facebook-related tweet by..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg calls for regulating harmful online content

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday, Mark Zuckerberg said that media companies need more guidance and regulation from governments
Hindu

Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook boss urges tighter regulation

Mark Zuckerberg says social media firms should not decide what counts as legitimate free speech.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sarah_siskin

Devin Nunes’ Hamster RT @business: For years, Facebook lobbied governments against imposing tough regulations. Now, Mark Zuckerberg is pleading for new rules f… 1 minute ago

business

Bloomberg For years, Facebook lobbied governments against imposing tough regulations. Now, Mark Zuckerberg is pleading for n… https://t.co/XzJeaK7AvY 9 minutes ago

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @CHItraders: $FB Mark Zuckerberg says good regulation will damage Facebook's business but he wants it anyway https://t.co/udH4TqAYjZ 10 minutes ago

RealtorMailer

Realtor Mailer RT @Jeannette_Bot: 10 Things To Know. Mark Zuckerberg says good regulation will damage Facebook's business but he wants it anyway https://t… 11 minutes ago

Jeannette_Bot

Jeannette 10 Things To Know. Mark Zuckerberg says good regulation will damage Facebook's business but he wants it anyway https://t.co/HR3v74mMgm 11 minutes ago

vincentmenezes

Vincent Menezes RT @businessinsider: Mark Zuckerberg says good regulation will damage Facebook's business but he wants it anyway https://t.co/0jGM1k5UsE 11 minutes ago

CHItraders

CHItraders $FB Mark Zuckerberg says good regulation will damage Facebook's business but he wants it anyway https://t.co/udH4TqAYjZ 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.