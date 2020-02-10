Mark Zuckerberg says good regulation will damage Facebook's business but he wants it anyway

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

· Mark Zuckerberg has admitted "good regulation will hurt Facebook's business in the near term."

· The Facebook CEO made the remark in a Financial Times op-ed published Sunday, during which he discussed the regulation of social media platforms like Facebook and what this regulation should look like.

· Zuckerberg added that... · Mark Zuckerberg has admitted "good regulation will hurt Facebook's business in the near term."· The Facebook CEO made the remark in a Financial Times op-ed published Sunday, during which he discussed the regulation of social media platforms like Facebook and what this regulation should look like.· Zuckerberg added that 👓 View full article

