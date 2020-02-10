‘Doctor Who’ S12, E8: Team TARDIS Tackle 19th Century Trolley Problem Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

The Doctor and her gang arrive at the Villa Diodati on the night that inspired Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" (via BBC)



This article contains spoilers for “The Haunting of Villa Diodati,” episode eight of Doctor Who season 12. After weeks of high-concept episodes, Doctor Who returns to its “celebrity historical” roots—and is all the […]



The post ‘Doctor Who’ S12, E8: Team TARDIS Tackle 19th Century Trolley Problem appeared first on Geek.com. The Doctor and her gang arrive at the Villa Diodati on the night that inspired Mary Shelley's "Frankenstein" (via BBC)This article contains spoilers for “The Haunting of Villa Diodati,” episode eight of Doctor Who season 12. After weeks of high-concept episodes, Doctor Who returns to its “celebrity historical” roots—and is all the […]The post ‘Doctor Who’ S12, E8: Team TARDIS Tackle 19th Century Trolley Problem appeared first on Geek.com. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources ‘Doctor Who’ S12, E7: Team TARDIS Gets Lost In a Nightmare Episode Tahira (Aruhan Galieva), Yaz (Mandip Gill), The Doctor (Jodie Whittaker), Ryan (Tosin Cole), and Graham (Bradley Walsh) to the rescue (via BBC) This article...

geek.com 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Camilo Fernández ‘Doctor Who’ S12, E8: Team TARDIS Tackle 19th Century Trolley Problem https://t.co/KTVc29GWHR https://t.co/v0IokIEdqS 17 minutes ago Stephanie Mlot After weeks of high-concept episodes, @DoctorWho_BBCA returns to its 'celebrity historical' roots—and is all the be… https://t.co/MMuXdGqhda 25 minutes ago Earthwatch Europe “It’s in the air, it’s in your food, it’s in your water, humans have flooded this planet with plastics that can’t b… https://t.co/BdXKIaioMj 1 week ago