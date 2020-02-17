These serial entrepreneurs sold startups to Oracle and Dropbox. Pilot's CEO explains why their latest effort, backed by Stripe, is the most innovative idea yet.
Monday, 17 February 2020 () · Pilot co-founders Waseem Daher, Jeff Arnold and Jessica McKellar are serial entrepreneurs with a gift for spotting and developing disruptive ideas into valuable startups.
· But the trio, who sold their previous two startups to Oracle and Dropbox, believe they are onto their most innovative idea yet: revolutionizing back-end...