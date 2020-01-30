Warren Buffett revealed stakes in Kroger and Biogen, and the news added $2.5 billion to their market values**

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

**



· *Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed stakes in Kroger and Biogen on Friday.*

· *The famed investor spent about $740 million on shares in the supermarket and biopharmaceuticals giants last quarter.*

· *News of the famed investor's backing added $2.5 billion to the pair's combined market cap in after-hours... **· *Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed stakes in Kroger and Biogen on Friday.*· *The famed investor spent about $740 million on shares in the supermarket and biopharmaceuticals giants last quarter.*· *News of the famed investor's backing added $2.5 billion to the pair's combined market cap in after-hours 👓 View full article

