Ring Video Doorbell deals start at $89 (Save over 50%)

9to5Toys Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Altatac via Rakuten offers the Ring Video Doorbell 2 for *$89 shipped* when promo code *ALT7* is applied during checkout. *Note: *You’ll need to be logged in to your free Rakuten account to apply this code. As a comparison, it typically sells for $199 but Amazon has it discounted to $169 currently. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention. Ring Video Doorbell 2 delivers a direct live feed of your front porch. Enjoy two-way communication and talk directly with your guests or delivery workers. Also compatible with Alexa for live-feed viewing. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More Ring deals can be found below.

The post Ring Video Doorbell deals start at $89 (Save over 50%) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
