Google winds down free Station Wi-Fi program

The Verge Monday, 17 February 2020
Google is shutting down Station, a program that saw the company offer free Wi-Fi across over 400 railway stations in India and other locations worldwide since 2016, TechCrunch reports. Google Station’s website says that the service is currently live in Brazil, South Africa, Nigeria, Thailand, the Philippines, Mexico, India, and Indonesia. The Station program will be wound down globally this year.

Google explained that it took the decision to end the program because it was becoming difficult to scale up and to make it a sustainable business. The company had worked with various partners in each market where it offered the Station service, but each had different technical and infrastructure requirements. In India it worked with RailTel,...
