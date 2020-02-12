Global  

adidas President’s Day Sale offers up to extra 40% off: Ultraboosts, more

9to5Toys Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The adidas President’s Day Sale offers an* extra 40% off* sale items for Creative Club Members (free to sign up) or an *extra 30% off* for non-members. Just use code *ADIEXTRA* at checkout. Inside this sale you can find Ultraboost sneakers, NMD_R1 shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals for men is the Ultraboost 19 Shoes that are marked down from *$76*. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $180. These popular shoes are have a 360 flexible base that promotes a natural stride and a breathable knit to help keep you comfortable. It also has dual-density boosting cushioning that promotes a springy step as well as support. With over 2,000 reviews from adidas customers, this style is rated 4.7/5 stars. Better yet? They’re available in a women’s version for *$65* and come in an array of color options. Find the rest of our top picks from the adidas President’s Day Sale below.

