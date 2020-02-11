Samsung’s next Galaxy Fold may have under-display camera, S Pen, July release
Monday, 17 February 2020 () The Samsung Galaxy Fold was one of the first Android Foldables ever to be announced, but its launch was quickly overshadowed by several big issues with the hardware. Nearing a year after the botched launch, Samsung is working on its “Galaxy Fold 2” behind the scenes, and now we’re getting some details on what it will bring, including a July release.
