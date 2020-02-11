Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Samsung’s next Galaxy Fold may have under-display camera, S Pen, July release

Samsung’s next Galaxy Fold may have under-display camera, S Pen, July release

9to5Google Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
The Samsung Galaxy Fold was one of the first Android Foldables ever to be announced, but its launch was quickly overshadowed by several big issues with the hardware. Nearing a year after the botched launch, Samsung is working on its “Galaxy Fold 2” behind the scenes, and now we’re getting some details on what it will bring, including a July release.

more…

The post Samsung’s next Galaxy Fold may have under-display camera, S Pen, July release appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
News video: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip | Hands On 03:52

 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the headlining act at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, emphasizing design, form, and function over flashy specs.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs. Galaxy S10 [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 vs. Galaxy S10

If you're wondering what Samsung's Galaxy S20 has to offer compared to last year's S10, we have the answers. Find out how they differ in this specs comparison.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:35Published

Google Pixel 5 in 2020 [Video]Google Pixel 5 in 2020

Check out the HP Pavillion X360 laptop: http://bit.ly/37gal1qLast year was an exciting year for Android, but 2020 looks to be an even bigger year! There's already a handful of devices announced that I..

Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN     Duration: 10:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus Unveiled With Better Battery Life

Today at the Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung launched the Samsung S20 and Galaxy Fold smartphones. Along with these products, the company also unveiled the...
Fossbytes Also reported by •TechRadarMacRumours.comUSATODAY.com

Samsung learned some tough lessons from the Galaxy Fold debacle

Samsung learned some tough lessons from the Galaxy Fold debacleSamsung’s Galaxy Z Flip. | Photo by Nick Statt / The Verge Samsung didn’t waste any time unveiling its latest foldable Galaxy Z Flip phone during the...
The Verge


Tweets about this

3twe

de Santiago RT @9to5Google: Samsung's next Galaxy Fold may have under-display camera, S Pen, July release https://t.co/eTGZcMO836 by @nexusben https://… 24 minutes ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Samsung's next Galaxy Fold may have under-display camera, S Pen, July release https://t.co/eTGZcMO836 by @nexusben https://t.co/ABCGVi4kaW 56 minutes ago

ibrahim2002327

Ibrahim Al-Khatib @_JBIGOR @papservedhot @LukeyFirsty @mudassiryaqoob6 @MKBHD @verge I mean honestly, what advantage does ultra thin… https://t.co/wow48Revxz 22 hours ago

MikeyTechReview

Michael Thomas @HarmlessKarl Yeah Z Flip is better then the Galaxy Fold but I heard Rumors that Samsung is Gonna be Making a bette… https://t.co/147Y8KVdLR 23 hours ago

bujanglandik

bujang landik RT @Soya_Cincau: The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the next foldable device after the Galaxy Fold. Here's everything you need to know about Sams… 3 days ago

Soya_Cincau

SoyaCincau The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the next foldable device after the Galaxy Fold. Here's everything you need to know abo… https://t.co/9vG3Mpce50 4 days ago

Techgee75428292

Techgeek @Dilashja @TailosiveTech If samsung would of taken their time we would of had a galaxy fold with glass display....… https://t.co/215d05rKfi 4 days ago

dt_next

DT Next #GalaxyZFlip, Samsung's second foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold that costs Rs 1.65 lakh, was launched for $1,3… https://t.co/5q5pyNZuEL 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.