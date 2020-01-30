Global  

Nintendo Switch accessories from $7.50: Cases, controllers, collectibles, more

9to5Toys Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Nintendo Switch accessories from $7.50: Cases, controllers, collectibles, moreBest Buy is now offering the Insignia Go Case for Nintendo Switch at *$7.50 with free shipping* in orders over $35. Otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $15, today’s deal is straight 50% price drop, a match for our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This zippered Nintendo Switch travel case includes slots for up to 10 game cards as well as space for your console and some cables. The built-in straps and soft flap provide additional security as well as screen protection. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. Head below for even more Switch accessory deals. more…

The post Nintendo Switch accessories from $7.50: Cases, controllers, collectibles, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Credit: WatchMojo - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 10 Nintendo Exclusive Games of 2020

Top 10 Nintendo Exclusive Games of 2020 11:37

 2020 is looking really promising for Nintendo exclusives! Today we're looking at the top 10 Nintendo exclusive video games coming out in 2020.

