Jeff Bezos says he's giving $10 billion to fight climate change — about 7.7% of his net worth
Monday, 17 February 2020 () · Jeff Bezos said he's giving $10 billion to fight climate change and launch a new initiative called the Bezos Earth Fund.
· "We can save Earth," he said in a post on Instagram. "It's going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals."
· The richest man...
Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI). Amazon was also in contention for the contract. The U.S. military intends to use JEDI as a...
Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, has purchased a Beverly Hills mansion from David Geffen for $165 million. Bezos is the founder of Blue Origin and CEO of Amazon. The sale price is believed to be the..