Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Amazon offers the Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset for *$129.99 shipped*. Usually selling for $200, today’s offer saves you 35%, beats our previous mention by $20, and matches the Amazon all-time low. With THX Spatial Audio, you’ll be able to hear every detail of the game and the inclusion of Razer’s Hypersense technology provides “touch-sensory feedback for lifelike sensations based on audio cues.” Other notable features include a retractable microphone, cooling gel-infused ear cushions and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 885 customers and you can learn more in our Chroma Cave series, where we take a hands-on look at the headset. More below for more.



more…



The post Razer’s Nari Ultimate Wireless Gaming Headset can be yours for $130 (Save $70) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

