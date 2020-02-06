Watch the first trailer for ‘Amazing Stories,’ Steven Spielberg’s Apple TV Plus show
Monday, 17 February 2020 () Image: Apple
Today, Apple posted a trailer for Amazing Stories, a new anthology series executive produced by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg and helmed by his production company Amblin Entertainment. The new series launches on Apple TV Plus on March 6th.
The new Amazing Stories is a revival of Spielberg’s NBC series that first aired in 1985. The original show dipped its toes into fantasy, horror, and science fiction, and based on the trailer, the revival of the show will do the same. The new trailer advertises “five unique stories,” and appears to give glimpses of all of them, including one where a grandpa realizes he has superhero powers.
Amazing Stories has been in the works for some time now
