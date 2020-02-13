This $10 USB 3.0 adapter lets you use an old hard drive with your Mac (45% off)

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

WEME (99% positive all-time feedback from 10,000+) via Amazon offers its USB 3.0 to SATA Hard Drive Adapter for *$9.99 Prime shipped* when applying code* IVXN3OJ2* at checkout. Normally selling for $19, today’s discount shaves off nearly 48%, comes within $0.50 of our previous mention, and marks the third-best price we’ve tracked. Featuring USB 3.0 connectivity, you’re looking at up to 480MB/s transfer speeds. This is a great option for salvaging data off old hard drives or reusing storage with your current computer and it works with both 2.5- and 3.5-inch hard drives. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 640 customers.



