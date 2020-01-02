Global  

Rainbow Six Siege set to appear as PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X launch title

9to5Toys Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Details surrounding Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are beginning to surface. As with any console debut, one of the most important questions is which games will in fact be available at launch. Thankfully the curtain has been pulled a bit further back as we now know that Rainbow Six Siege will be among the initial rollout list. While not a new game, Rainbow Six Siege is being readied for next-generation consoles and support for playing with friends on older systems is planned. Continue reading to learn more.

 Are you ready for the titles that will make or break this next-gen console? For this list, we’re looking at the video games that have been confirmed for the Xbox Series X.

'Rainbow Six Siege' will be ready for PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

Rainbow Six Siege will be available to play on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles as soon as they launch, Ubisoft game director Leroy Athanassof told...
Spacestation Gaming break the NA Rainbow Six Siege tourney drought

It had been more than three years since a North American team triumphed at a Rainbow Six Siege event. Spacestation Gaming changed all that with an epic comeback...
