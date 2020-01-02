Rainbow Six Siege set to appear as PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X launch title

Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Details surrounding Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are beginning to surface. As with any console debut, one of the most important questions is which games will in fact be available at launch. Thankfully the curtain has been pulled a bit further back as we now know that Rainbow Six Siege will be among the initial rollout list. While not a new game, Rainbow Six Siege is being readied for next-generation consoles and support for playing with friends on older systems is planned. Continue reading to learn more.



