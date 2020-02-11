Monday, 17 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Over the weekend I got my hands on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip smartphone. It doesn’t possess the type of flagship specs found on the recently revealed Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, but to me, it’s by far the more interesting phone, thanks to its ability to fold a 6.7-inch AMOLED display into a clamshell form factor that’s much more portable.



The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is not the first foldable smartphone, but it’s easily the most impressive foldable phone that the industry has seen thus far. While far from perfect, it makes me think that there is definitely a market for such a product, and I think it goes without saying that Apple has been experimenting with similar form factors behind closed doors.



Although we may or may not ever see an Apple “iPhone Flip,” I’m really hoping that we will. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip breathes some much-needed excitement into the typical stale smartphone “slab of glass and metal” form factor.



Watch our brief hands-on impressions, and be sure to subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more videos like this. more…



The post Comment: hands-on with Samsung Galaxy Z Flip — or why Apple should make an ‘iPhone Flip’ [Video] appeared first on 9to5Mac. 👓 View full article

