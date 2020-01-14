Global  

So long ink! Amazon offers Canon laser printers from $70 (Reg. up to $150)

9to5Toys Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the Canon imageCLASS AirPrint Laser All-in-One (MF264dw) for *$99 shipped*. Matched at Adorama. That’s $50 off the going rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This printer is ready to churn out up to 30-pages per minute with the first turning up in around 5-seconds. Support for AirPrint is in tow, paving the way for native support on both iOS and macOS devices. Rated 4.2/5 stars. more…

