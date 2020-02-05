Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change

Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Monday that he plans to spend $10 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change.

Bezos, the world’s richest person, said in an Instagram post that he'll start giving grants this summer to scientists, activists and nonprofits working to protect Earth.

“I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change,” Bezos said in the post.

Amazon, the company Bezos runs, has an enormous carbon footprint. Last year, Amazon officials said the company would work to have 100% of its energy use come from solar panels and other renewable energy by 2030.

The online retailer relies on fossil fuels to power planes, trucks and vans in order to ship billions of items all around the world. Amazon workers in its Seattle headquarters have been vocal in criticizing some of the company’s practices, pushing it to do more to combat climate change.

Bezos said in the post Monday that he will call his new initiative the Bezos Earth Fund. An Amazon spokesman confirmed that Bezos will be using his own money for the fund.

Despite being among the richest people in the world, Bezos only recently became active in donating money to causes as other billionaires like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have done. In 2018, Bezos started another fund, committing $2 billion of his own money to open preschools in low-income neighborhoods and give money to nonprofits that help homeless families.

Bezos, who founded Amazon 25 years ago, has a stake in the company that is worth more than $100 billion.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change 01:20

 The Amazon CEO announced the Bezos Earth Fund on Monday and said he'll pledge $10 billion "to start."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests [Video]Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests

Microsoft's Pentagon Cloud Contract Is Halted by Court Due to Amazon Protests The Pentagon awarded Microsoft the 10 year, $10 billion contract, known as the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:09Published

Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock? [Video]Why Did Bezos Dump $1.8 Billion In Amazon Stock?

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has sold $1.8 billion of Amazon shares according to SEC filings.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said Monday that he plans to spend $10 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change. Bezos, the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesNPRHinduUSATODAY.comThe AgeBusiness InsiderTMZ.comMediaiteJust JaredReuters

Tweets about this

ZallawiEl

SalE RT @mashable: Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change https://t.co/FXTla8y6mQ https://t.co/Uw9dwrpUlb 7 seconds ago

detroithrbarbie

AllMoneyMatters RT @kylegriffin1: Jeff Bezos has committed $10,000,000,000 to fight climate change. https://t.co/kGDaZeO8FR 15 seconds ago

TrumpGirlOnFire

✞🎀🎄TrumpGirlOnFire ⚡️Text Trump to 88022 RT @So_n10s: ANOTHER Soros? 🤨🤨🤨 Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change https://t.co/y0Dt93RR7z 38 seconds ago

EnvironmentWAT3

Environment WATCH Africa RT @EnvironmentWAT3: Thanks Mr Jeff Bezos to commits $10 billion to fight climate change let's hope it help the beneficiaries not the lobby… 1 minute ago

Basile061

Basile RT @NBCNews: Jeff Bezos says he is committing $10B to combat climate change through a global initiative https://t.co/rOFoPLWlDt 2 minutes ago

Lionking114433

ARSHAD 🇮🇳 RT @ashoswai: Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change https://t.co/0Y322yrpK7 2 minutes ago

satoshi_off

SatoshiNakamotoBlog OFF The world's richest man as of 2019 will create an Earth Fund with the money Source link https://t.co/VbMMtaRUGi 2 minutes ago

boAgienessy

Monika #MJFam It’s great to see some good news from time to time: Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change 🌎 https://t.co/CkgyJ9ezxw 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.