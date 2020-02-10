Global  

Coronavirus impact on tech industry predicted in new report

The Verge Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus impact on tech industry predicted in new reportPhoto by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

Supply-chain analytics provider TrendForce has issued a report assessing the likely impact of the 2019-nCoV outbreak on tech manufacturing. The coronavirus has already caused major disruption throughout the tech industry, with huge trade shows cancelled and companies like Apple expecting to miss their forecasts.

The report breaks its assessments down into individual components as well as product categories to provide a broad overview of the industry. It could also give some indication of what’s in store for individual companies like Apple. It’s worth reading the whole thing, but here are a few takeaways:

· Smartphone production is projected to decline 12 percent year-on-year this quarter, which would make it the lowest quarter in five...
