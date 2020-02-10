Coronavirus impact on tech industry predicted in new report

Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Photo by GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images



Supply-chain analytics provider TrendForce has issued a report assessing the likely impact of the 2019-nCoV outbreak on tech manufacturing. The



The report breaks its assessments down into individual components as well as product categories to provide a broad overview of the industry. It could also give some indication of what’s in store for individual companies like Apple. It’s worth reading the whole thing, but here are a few takeaways:



